Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,608 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $89,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $39.54 on Friday, hitting $1,278.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. The stock has a market cap of $592.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,308.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,147.78. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.