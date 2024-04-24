ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Lifted by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $912.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $957.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.90.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

