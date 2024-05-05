Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Baxter Bros Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 50,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,175,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.99. 22,767,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353,938. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.69.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

