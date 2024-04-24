Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 347,523 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,523 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 248.9% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

