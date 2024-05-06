Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Sells $531,843.97 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $531,843.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Anterix Stock Down 0.6 %
ATEX stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $592.27 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 447.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Anterix in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
