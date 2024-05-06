Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Head-To-Head Review

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ames National and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 9 1 0 2.10

Profitability

BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $97.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Ames National.

This table compares Ames National and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 12.95% 6.90% 0.50% BOK Financial 13.93% 10.52% 1.06%

Volatility & Risk

Ames National has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ames National pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BOK Financial pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ames National and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $83.52 million 2.18 $10.82 million $1.21 16.75 BOK Financial $3.13 billion 1.90 $530.75 million $6.86 13.45

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Ames National on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

