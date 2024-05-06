Steven L. Fradkin Sells 4,097 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

