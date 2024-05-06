Contrasting Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Delcath Systems and Stevanato Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stevanato Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Valuation and Earnings

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 232.73%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

This table compares Delcath Systems and Stevanato Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $2.07 million 74.62 -$47.68 million ($2.97) -1.87 Stevanato Group $1.17 billion N/A $157.62 million €0.59 ($0.63) 44.83

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -2,308.86% -563.60% -111.13% Stevanato Group 13.43% 14.31% 8.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Delcath Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

