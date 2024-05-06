Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

