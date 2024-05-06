StockNews.com Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.48.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,119 shares of company stock worth $6,679,812 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,322,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after buying an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,418,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in M&T Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,176,000 after purchasing an additional 430,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in M&T Bank by 29.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,308,000 after purchasing an additional 393,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

