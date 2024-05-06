Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore Sells 20,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.22, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
