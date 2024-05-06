Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Acquires $1,010,691.76 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 93,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $1,010,691.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.15 million, a PE ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on HTLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Heartland Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 115.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 394,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 210,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,559,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 7.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.