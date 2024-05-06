Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after buying an additional 1,702,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

