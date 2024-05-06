Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.36.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coeur Mining Stock Performance
Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coeur Mining
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.