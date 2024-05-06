TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $1,600,707.20 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $1,600,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,349.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $127.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $129.66.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

