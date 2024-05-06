TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $1,600,707.20 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $1,600,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,349.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of TMDX opened at $127.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $129.66.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.