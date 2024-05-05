Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $20.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $734.97. 4,595,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

