Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.84. 3,003,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The company has a market capitalization of $443.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.