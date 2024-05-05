ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $752,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. 11,628,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,782,690. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $268.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

