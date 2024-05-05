AJOVista LLC Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,254. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

