Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,835.11 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,727.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,955.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVR

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.