Baxter Bros Inc. Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LEN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Up 1.9 %

Lennar stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,571. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

