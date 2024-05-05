HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $61,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,452,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,081,000 after buying an additional 102,025 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HCA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,364. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.