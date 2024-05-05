AJOVista LLC Takes $867,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 1.1% of AJOVista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,227. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 406,860 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

