CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $350.41 and last traded at $346.34. 511,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,314,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 976.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.04 and its 200-day moving average is $288.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 462.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

