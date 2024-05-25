Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.