AJOVista LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Enbridge makes up 0.6% of AJOVista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.34. 4,208,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,785. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 129.05%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

