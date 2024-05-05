DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0465

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00090658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00033780 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013929 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

