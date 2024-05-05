Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. 8,953,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

