Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,235 shares during the quarter. Onsemi comprises 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Onsemi worth $40,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 10.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in Onsemi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,687. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

