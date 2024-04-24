Soluna (SLNH) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) is one of 104 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Soluna to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Soluna has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna’s peers have a beta of 5.49, suggesting that their average share price is 449% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Soluna alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -138.62% -47.43% -28.17% Soluna Competitors -102.87% -69.43% -20.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $21.07 million -$29.20 million -0.08 Soluna Competitors $2.74 billion $389.72 million 16.65

This table compares Soluna and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Soluna’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Soluna. Soluna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Soluna and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna Competitors 425 1594 2389 72 2.47

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Soluna’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soluna has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soluna peers beat Soluna on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Soluna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.