HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $821.71 million, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,320. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 568.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

