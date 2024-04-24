Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $40.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cameco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $52.64.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

