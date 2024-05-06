ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 28.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,062,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

