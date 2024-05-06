Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAYC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $193.38. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

