Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.86.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.3 %

RACE stock opened at $430.29 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $283.20 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $572,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,356,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,280,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,876,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

