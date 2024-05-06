Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

AP stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

