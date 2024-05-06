Exchange Income (EIF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Exchange Income to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

TSE:EIF opened at C$46.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.41.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.94.

View Our Latest Report on EIF

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.