Exchange Income (EIF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Exchange Income to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million.
Exchange Income Price Performance
TSE:EIF opened at C$46.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.94.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
