Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSBD. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.