Analyzing Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -2.39, indicating that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 6.84% 6.84% 6.40% Allied Healthcare Products N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Allied Healthcare Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $61.23 million 1.16 $4.19 million $0.36 16.92 Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.00 -$5.36 million ($1.34) 0.00

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products. Allied Healthcare Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Pro Tech and Allied Healthcare Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Allied Healthcare Products on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, synthetic roof underlayment, and self-adhered roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Free Report)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.