Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ERO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $5,763,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 258,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

