Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 10,650 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 71,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,244.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,870 shares of company stock worth $295,039 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

