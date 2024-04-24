Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) PT at GBX 768

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 768 ($9.49).

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.26) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.88) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

LRE opened at GBX 594 ($7.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 622.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 614.14. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 525 ($6.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($8.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently 1,523.81%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

