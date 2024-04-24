Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $7.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABG opened at $222.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $256.39.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

