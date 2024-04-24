Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Target Price at $114.60

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of WHR opened at $105.39 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

