Contrasting WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ) & WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ – Get Free Report) and WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WeWork and WeWork’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get WeWork alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $3.25 billion 0.00 -$2.03 billion ($75.60) 0.00 WeWork $3.36 billion 0.00 -$2.03 billion ($75.60) 0.00

WeWork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WeWork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 0 0 0 N/A WeWork 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WeWork and WeWork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

WeWork has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,566.67%. Given WeWork’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WeWork is more favorable than WeWork.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork N/A N/A N/A WeWork -48.69% N/A -9.59%

Risk & Volatility

WeWork has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of WeWork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of WeWork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About WeWork

(Get Free Report)

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also provides various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers WeWork All Access, a monthly subscription-based model that allows members to book workspaces, conference rooms, and private offices; WeWork On Demand, which enables users with pay-as-you-go access to book individual workspace or conference rooms at nearby WeWork locations; and WeWork Workplace, a turnkey workspace management solution for landlords, operators, and enterprises. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On November 6, 2023, WeWork Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About WeWork

(Get Free Report)

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also provides various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers WeWork All Access, a monthly subscription-based model that allows members to book workspaces, conference rooms, and private offices; WeWork On Demand, which enables users with pay-as-you-go access to book individual workspace or conference rooms at nearby WeWork locations; and WeWork Workplace, a turnkey workspace management solution for landlords, operators, and enterprises. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.