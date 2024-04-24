TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $81.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 569.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.