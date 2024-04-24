Thermal Energy International (TMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

TMG opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. Thermal Energy International has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.33 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

