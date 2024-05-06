Fortrea (FTRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Fortrea to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortrea to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

