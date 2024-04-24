Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $408,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

