Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.50 to C$58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.88.

FTS stock opened at C$54.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.16. The stock has a market cap of C$26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.2119367 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total value of C$37,706.21. In related news, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total value of C$37,706.21. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $111,115 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

