Tyman (LON:TYMN) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 400 ($5.02) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Tyman stock opened at GBX 382.50 ($4.80) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 312.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 231.50 ($2.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($5.02). The company has a market capitalization of £745.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,912.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,000.00%.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

